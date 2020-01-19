Displays ranging from kindergarten students’ handprints to the achievements of inventor Elijah McCoy highlighted the impact of “peaceful heroes” Sunday in Dubuque.
The Dubuque Branch of the NAACP honored students who had participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute ceremony, held at Steeple Square.
“The tribute is an opportunity for our kids and our community to write about individuals in the past in regards to race relations,” said Anthony Allen, the president of the local NAACP.
Students from kindergarten through high school displayed artwork, read poems, sang and discussed research projects during the ceremony.
“This year’s theme was peaceful heroes,” Allen said.
Antonio Mouzon, a University of Dubuque professor and motivational speaker, said in a keynote address that peaceful heroes can help shape lives through actions and words.
“True peace within you is living in a world that is not perfect, yet you are unbothered inside,” Mouzon said.
Micah Godwin, 17, of Dubuque, a student at the Alternative Learning Center, said he thinks the study of civil rights and diverse contributors to society is important, “because in the world we live in today, not a lot of people think about the sacrifices other people have had to make to be able to get to where we are.”
“A lot of people take for granted what we have in this world, without thinking about the past,” he said.
Shaybria Saddler, 14, of Dubuque, a student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, sang and recited a poem about the civil rights struggle during Sunday’s ceremony.
Saddler said it’s important for students to learn about America’s history of race relations.
“The schools really don’t teach much about the civil rights movement and the people who helped move it,” Saddler said. “If you don’t know, it’s had to keep moving and do the right thing.”
Allen said the students’ efforts are inspiring.
“It’s important for the youth to teach us what they know about this ever-changing world,” he said.