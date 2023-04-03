Authorities said a nearly four-hour, widespread search that involved multiple local and state agencies found a 5-year-old girl who had wandered away from her residence Saturday night in southern Clayton County.

Authorities were alerted that the girl had wandered away from her home at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.

(2) comments

frutzblake

Great job!

tlkieler

A great happy ending for the little girl and family. Somebody from above was looking out for that little girl.

