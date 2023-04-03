Authorities said a nearly four-hour, widespread search that involved multiple local and state agencies located a 5-year-old girl who had wandered away from her residence Saturday night in southern Clayton County.
Clayton County Sheriff's Department
Authorities were alerted that the girl had wandered away from her home at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.
The release states that deputies conducted an initial search of the area but were unable to locate the girl.
Additional resources were called to the scene, including several drone services. The girl was found at approximately 11:20 p.m. about a half mile from her residence.
The girl was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with her family.
The release does not identify the girl or her family.
Assisting agencies include Dubuque, Farley and Independence police departments, Holy Cross, Guttenberg, Monona and Sherrill fire departments, Clayton and Buchanan county emergency management agencies, Buchanan, Delaware and Dubuque county sheriff's departments, the Clayton County Secondary Roads Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Residents of the North Buena Vista and Holy Cross areas also helped with search efforts.
Great job!
A great happy ending for the little girl and family. Somebody from above was looking out for that little girl.
