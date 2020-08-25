Five Flags Center today announced a new concert date for a band that has twice topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart.
Blackberry Smoke will take the stage on Aug. 29, 2021. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
The new date is almost exactly one year later than the band originally had been slated to play at the facility. The original date was nixed in June "due to scheduling changes."
The Atlanta quintet has had two albums reach the top spot of Billboard’s Country Albums chart, 2015’s “Holding All the Roses” and 2016’s “Like an Arrow.” The latter also rose to the top of Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.