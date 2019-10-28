BENTON, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin man faces multiple charges following a brief vehicle chase Sunday in Lafayette County.
Nigil C. Gregersen, 39, of Benton, was arrested at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of harassment and eluding, as well as warrants charging domestic battery, strangulation, disorderly conduct, threats to injure and probation violations, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
“Our deputy attempted to make contact with Gregersen when he observed his vehicle in the New Diggings area,” Sheriff Reg Gill wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “As our deputy was approaching his vehicle on foot, Gregerson backed up and drove away. Our deputy did activate his emergency lights and siren, and Gregerson would not pull over until he pulled into his own driveway. This was not a high-speed pursuit and only lasted for a mile or so.”
Gill said the Cuba City police assisted in the arrest.
“The domestic abuse incident actually occurred a month ago and knowledge of the incident was learned last night after investigating the harassment complaint,” Gill said today.