State wildlife officials will hold a local meeting to discuss just-completed Iowa hunting seasons and potential changes to hunting and trapping regulations.

The Dubuque meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at E.B. Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.

A press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources states that comments collected from meetings held throughout the state will be considered by the agency before setting new rules.

Tags

Recommended for you