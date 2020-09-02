Legal rulings last week requiring some Iowa voters to resubmit their absentee-ballot requests do not impact Dubuque County residents, local election officials announced.
The lawsuits in question only applied to a few counties in which the auditor mailed out ballot request forms with personal information filled in, Dubuque County elections officials wrote in an online announcement.
Last week, judges in Woodbury and Linn counties ruled that officials in those counties violated Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s directive to leave forms blank when mailing them to voters, invalidating requests that had already been returned.
Dubuque County elections officials said there was no such lawsuit in the county. Request forms sent out by the nonprofit Center for Voter Information are valid, and residents who turned them in do not need to request an absentee ballot again.