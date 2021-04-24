In his time at Loras College in Dubuque, Malycki Manon-Sosa learned the value of advocating both for himself and for others.
Over four years, he worked with his school’s Center for Inclusion & Advocacy to help plan events celebrating Black and Latinx students. He also worked with his classmates and Dubuque’s Presentation Lantern Center to help reach local immigrants and refugees with health literacy information.
“It really just opened my eyes to how much I love doing work that not only teaches me about myself but benefits others as well,” he said.
Manon-Sosa is one of 302 students slated to receive degrees at Loras’ commencement ceremony today. He said the lessons he learned while in college go with him as he has already started working for a nonprofit that advocates for Iowans who identify as LGBTQ.
“Loras creates a community that’s very loving, but I think that’s something that I would love to see throughout the world,” he said.
While at Loras, Manon-Sosa got involved with the Center for Inclusion & Advocacy and connected with students who share aspects of his identity.
Manon-Sosa identifies as Black, Latino and gay and participated in activities such as helping with events for Latinx Heritage Month and hosting the Black Excellence Night Showcase earlier this year.
“That kind of sparked my desire, seeing everyone work in that atmosphere for advocacy, and ... Loras’ service-oriented learning kind of sparked my interest in all of that field and realm,” he said.
As part of an honors project, he worked with other students to plan health literacy events for Presentation Lantern Center. While the COVID-19 pandemic sidetracked their original plans, they were able to host a livestreamed event aimed at helping immigrants and refugees navigate getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
“That really sparked, again, my desire to be someone who is advocating for people who needed it,” Manon-Sosa said.
Sergio Perez, Loras’ diversity officer, got to know Manon-Sosa through his involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and the college’s program for first-generation college students. Manon-Sosa is dedicated to issues of justice and was always one of the first to give feedback on how Loras can strive for inclusion, Perez said.
“He’s ambitious, dedicated, committed,” Perez said. “He has grown a lot in his four years here. He has been a student who I think has asked for the college to be accountable to what we say we do.”
In February, Manon-Sosa landed a job as a program coordinator for One Iowa, which advocates for LGBTQ residents of the state. He said he wants to make sure other people have the kind of support he has had while in college.
“I truly do believe that everyone should be empowered to speak up and share their own stories,” he said.