The latest phases of a planned highway reconstruction project in Dubuque County will leave a portion of the road closed for multiple construction seasons.
The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to reconstruct Iowa 3 from the intersection of Boy Scout Road to Sherrill Road in Sageville. It will represent the third phase of a project to reconstruct much of Iowa 3 in Dubuque County, from Luxemburg to Sageville.
The highway already has been reconstructed from Luxemburg to Rickardsville.
Work on the second phase of the project, which includes reconstructing Iowa 3 from Rickardsville to Boy Scout Road, could begin as early as mid-May and stretch into next year’s construction season, according to DOT officials.
Work on the third and last phase of the project then would begin in the 2024 construction season, with the possibility of it extending to the 2025 construction season as well.
DOT officials will hold a meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the East Central Intergovernmental Association office, 7600 Commerce Park, in Dubuque to provide residents with maps and further details on the third phase of the project.
Like the previous work performed on Iowa 3, the third phase of the project will involve a complete reconstruction of the highway, including the addition of new draining materials and paved shoulders.
“That highway is so old that it doesn’t fit the design standards of today,” said Sam Shea, district transportation manager for Iowa DOT. “This will largely fix issues with frost that the highway has had over the winter.”
During construction in 2024, Shea said, through-traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 20 and U.S. 52 through Dyersville.
The project also will require closing a portion of Heritage Trail from Clay Hill to Burtons Furnace roads. Shea said part of the road reconstruction will include removing portions of Heritage Trail to access drainage infrastructure and then realigning the trail to accommodate the newly constructed highway.
During construction, trail users will be detoured to Burtons Furnace Road before reconnecting to the main trail.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, said the county and DOT are working to reduce the length of time during which the trail will be partially closed in 2024, but he is concerned that the highway construction will reduce the trail’s popularity.
“I think it’s going to have significant impacts,” Preston said. “We’ve had all-time record high usage in the past couple years, and I’m worried that we’ll lose that momentum.”
Shea said the project specifically will focus on reconstructing the portions of the highway that impact Heritage Trail first, allowing for the trail to reopen soon after construction begins in 2024.
“We are right now planning to target very specific segments of that highway to get the trail back open,” Shea said. “I’d like to get it done in a few months.”
The project also will restrict access to Pohlman Prairie Preserve, located on Iowa 3. Preston said he is working with the DOT to ensure that county conservation employees can access and continue to maintain the preserve during construction.
Shea said portions of the project were redesigned to ensure that the preserve is not disturbed by construction.
Iowa 3 previously was designated as a portion of U.S. 52. However, with the completion of the Southwest Arterial in 2020, U.S. 52 was removed from the Iowa 3 alignment and instead routed from Luxemburg to Dyersville to Dubuque.