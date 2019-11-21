DUBUQUE
Today
American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St, big band and oldies dance, 5-8 p.m.
Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100, Blu Flame, 6-8 p.m.
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., Round Midnight, 8-11 p.m.
Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St., karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m.
Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Steve Morris, 7 p.m.
Friday
Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Black Hole Sun and Rooster, 8 p.m.
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., Crash Music Fest DBQ, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., one year anniversary, 1-10 p.m.
Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge, JJ Schmitz and Nick Johnson, 8-11 p.m.
Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52, karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m.
Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., the Kentucky Headhunters, 8 p.m.
Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100, Secrets, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., Cranes/Vultures, 7-10 p.m.
Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, The Spazmatics, 8 p.m.
University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center, The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas, 7:30-10 p.m.
Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100, Theresa Rosetta, 7-11 p.m.
Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road, Tony Walker, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sunday
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., one year anniversary, noon-7 p.m.
Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque, suite 100, karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3-6 p.m.
Monday
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., Monday night movies, 8-10 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Peter’s Parsonage, 200 Asbury Drive, “Right to Harm” DVD, 7-8 p.m.
Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., Tri-State Line Dancers, 9-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge, Dueling Pianos, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill, HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8-11:30 p.m.
Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road, karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m.
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6-9 p.m.
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., Theresa Rosetta, 7-10 p.m.
Dubuque Driving Range,10740 U.S. 52, Walking Molly, 7-10 p.m.
DURANGO, Iowa
Saturday
Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Johnnie Walker, 2-5 p.m.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill.
Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, Joie Wails Duo, 7-10 p.m.
GALENA, Ill.
Friday
Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Johnnie Walker, 3-7 p.m.
Saturday
Embe’s Eatery, 233 S. Main St., Walking Molly, 8-11 p.m.
Sunday
Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., ballroom dance, 6-9 p.m.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa
Saturday
Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Angela Meyer, 7-10 p.m.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.
Wednesday
Char Bar, 60 N. Second St., Mixed Emotions, 7-11 p.m.