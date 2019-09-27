Pendarvis Historic Site Pub Night
Today, Pendarvis Historic Site,
Mineral Point, Wis.
6 to 10 p.m. There will be live music, drinks with friends, dinner from a local food truck and games in the cozy Cornish pub. Enjoy your first drink for $10 and continue the evening with $5 refills. The unique Pendarvis House shield glass is yours to keep. For more information, visit Pendarvis.WisconsinHistory.org.
Guttenberg GermanFest
Today through Sunday, South River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa
3 to 11 p.m. today, 7:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Today’s festivities include a roast pork and brat dinner, beers on tap and live music. Activities, contests and demonstrations are set for Saturday. The weekend will conclude with Germanfest worship on Sunday at St John’s Lutheran church. Admission is $5. For more information, visit GuttenbergIowa.net/germanfest.
49th annual Warren Pumpkin Festival
Today through Sunday,
High Street, Warren, Ill.
This old-fashioned pumpkin festival features antique tractor pulls, a
parade, carnival rides, pumpkin-
themed games, lots of food and drinks, a petting zoo and live music. The carnival will be open for rides from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit WarrenIlChamber.org.
52nd annual Tour of Historic Galena Homes
Saturday through Sunday,
historic downtown Galena, Ill.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour for $20 at the Old Train Depot, the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, Gateway to History on Main Street or at the DeSoto House Hotel. Free shuttles will be provided (Saturday only) to all tour locations, including public parking areas near the Old Train Depot (corner of Park Avenue and Bouthillier Street). Wear sturdy shoes, as some walking and stairs will be necessary. Tours run throughout the day. Call 815-777-9129 or visit Galenahistory.org/events/hometour for information and tickets.
Quad Con Dubuque — Comic & Toy Show
Saturday, Five Flags Center,
405 Main St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quad Con is about coming together and enjoying different aspects of pop culture. Video games, comic books, posters, sci-fi, cosplay, vintage magazines, board games, toys, role playing and more. Admission is $3.
Steeple Square Community Fest
Sunday, 101 E. 15th St.
1 to 3 p.m. The fourth annual Community Fest will celebrate the neighborhood. Enjoy free food and games, music, a petting zoo and door prizes. Event will take place on the Steeple Square campus, and tours will be available of the Steeple Square Community Event Center. For more
information, visit SteepleSquare.com.