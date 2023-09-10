Renovations underway at highly visible downtown building
A building along one of downtown Dubuque’s entry points is getting a facelift. The different look includes a new storefront already housing Candle Ready Cakes and three second-floor, market-rate apartments that are being renovated.
Those involved with the project say it has been a long time coming.
Developer Chris Miller, whose building-rehab brushstrokes also include 40-44 Main St. and Creative Adventure Lab at 210 Jones St., purchased and is leading the rehabilitation of the two-story brick building at 249 W. First St. Miller estimated the work will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.3 million.
Candle Ready Cakes occupies the main floor of the structure, and the upstairs is being renovated into three apartments of varying sizes.
“I thought the building could be salvaged,” said Miller, who estimated it had been vacant for 20 years before he acquired it. “I liked the location. Its visibility is second to none in Dubuque. It’s at the gateway to downtown.”
The building, located on the corner of Locust Street and West First Street, has been a challenging rehabilitation project. It needed structural stabilization, among other fixes.
Mississippi River pelican population under microscope
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Biologists aren’t sure why pelicans determined Pool 13 in the Mississippi River is a prime nesting spot. But they have — making it the only pool north of St. Louis to host the migratory bids.
That fact has irked local anglers who say the birds are depleting the fish population, killing vegetation on several islands and making the river stink. They have pushed for pelican population control.
Biologists, however, say the fish population is unaffected by the pelicans and instead point to changes in the river’s ecosystem — including water temperatures, water-level fluctuations and an increase in silt — that have led to fish-population changes.
Lawmakers agree the pelicans pose a problem and said they will look to enact measures to address the fish population in Pool 13, which spans from Bellevue to Clinton. The majority of the pelicans nest on four islands situated roughly six miles north of Clinton but can be seen flying all along the Mississippi River watershed.
Ed Britton, wildlife refuge manager for the Savanna District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, said the pelicans first appeared in the area in the 1980s but didn’t start nesting until 2007.
Wild West Wednesdays draw a crowd
Country music fans of all ages dance like it’s the 1990s on Wednesday nights at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Alan and Jeannie Wiskus don’t remember exactly when they first paid the $5 per person admission and danced on a Wild West Wednesday. They are crystal clear, however, on why they joined the hundreds of dancers who trek to the Grand Ballroom every week.
“What was it, 1990 or ’92 when we started dancing?” Jeannie asked her husband of 49 years. “We were farmers, and we wanted something to do on weekends. So, on Friday and Saturday nights, we’d go dancing.”
The Dubuque couple took dance lessons one night per week for five weeks when they started out. After that, Alan said, “We’d dance wherever we could find a place.”
As luck would have it, Alan and Jeannie were looking for dance halls at around the same time Ken Peiffer — the afternoon disc jockey at WJOD-FM since 1988 — and a team of volunteers were getting the weekly party started at the fairgrounds.
“Country was hot in the ’90s,” Peiffer said. “We used to do the dance live on the radio. We put 1,800 people in here one night. Not all at the same time, but in four hours we had 1,838 people or something like that. I still consider that the record.”
Council approves agreement for Millwork development
Despite opposition from some area residents, Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a development agreement for a project to renovate a former Dubuque manufacturing building into apartments and commercial space.
As part of a more-than-$30 million project, Farley & Loetscher LLC plans to turn the building at 801 Jackson St. into 126 market-rate apartments and to renovate a neighboring property at the corner of White and East Ninth streets to house commercial and residential space.
Under the development agreement, Farley & Loetscher LLC will receive tax- increment financing rebates up to about $2.6 million over a 15-year period. The agreement also includes a $750,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000.
“This is a huge building that’s been empty for a long time,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “It’s going to be nice to have some life in it at any level.”
A group of about 15 representatives from Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement attended the meeting, many bearing signs with the phrases “We belong here,” “Homes for all” and “Safety and dignity.”
Representatives of the group spoke during a public hearing on the development agreement about the importance of low-income and mixed-income housing, asking the council to table the vote and inquire as to whether the developer would be willing to designate 20% of the apartments as income-restricted units for low- to moderate-income residents.
World War II ship wows crowd
The first time 98-year-old Erlene Houser Pavlik saw a World War II landing ship, she was a recent high school graduate working at the Seneca, Ill., shipyard where the massive machines were made.
At the time, she worked as a reporter and editor for an area publication following the war effort, transcribing captains’ speeches and attending numerous ship sendoffs as they carried thousands of soldiers to Europe and beyond.
The ships were truly magnificent, she said, inspiring awe and confidence in the strength of U.S. forces.
“The most exciting day was the first time I got to go on one (of the landing ships),” Houser Pavlik reflected Thursday. “I still think they’re so beautiful. You look at them, and there’s a sense of pride.”
Decades later, Houser Pavlik, now of Des Moines, got another chance to board the historic watercraft with the docking of the USS LST-325 at the Port of Dubuque. She was one of hundreds of people to visit the ship Thursday, the first day of public tours.
USS LST-325 is the last operating landing ship tank from World War II in the U.S. It’s in Dubuque through Tuesday, Sept. 12, as part of a yearly riverside tour that will end later this month in Hannibal, Mo.