The pervasiveness of artificial light at night is a key driver in the worldwide decline of insect populations, posing serious risks to humanity, according to scientists.
Researchers reported in the journal Biological Conservation that exposure to artificial light at nighttime disrupts insect reproduction, feeding, movement and predation.
“There are a lot of insects that are attracted to lights. Everything from moths to beetles to wasps,” said University of Wisconsin- Platteville graduate Alex Harman, who is pursuing graduate studies in entomology. “A lot of times when they are attracted to light, they end up dying at the light. Either because a predator gets them there because they are easier to catch or they spend all their time at the light.”
Several of the affected species are native to the tri-state region, including mayflies and fireflies.
“Lightning bugs used to be a lot more common than they are,” said Kaytlan Moeller, a naturalist at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve in rural Dubuque. “It’s getting harder for them to reproduce because light pollution is outshining their mating signals.”
Use of bug zappers, which attract insects using black lights, also are a contributing factor.
“Those traps end up killing thousands of insects, maybe even hundreds of thousands of insects, over the course of a summer,” Harman said. “Those lights actually kill more predators of mosquitoes than killing mosquitos themselves.”
At current rates of decline, the world could see the extinction of about 40% of all insect species within the next few decades, which some are calling the “insect apocalypse.” Loss of species could disrupt food chains and pollination.
Compared to other factors responsible for insect population loss, such as habitat destruction and pesticide use, reducing light pollution is perhaps one of the easiest methods of mitigating the problem.
“In our parks, we try not to have lights on all night long,” said Brian Preston, Dubuque County Conservation Board executive director. “Most of them are on timers, so they go off.”
Some parks and cities install orange-colored lights, to which insects are less attracted, or use nightshades.
“A lot of street lights just expand the light over a giant radius,” Harman said. “A lot of it isn’t really needed. If you aim them so that they point just straight down, it illuminates the road without illuminating the surrounding habitat as well.”