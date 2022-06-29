GALENA, Ill. — In response to concerns from residents impacted by a detour, Galena officials this week promised to address the issue with signs and continued police presence.
The detour is part of a $31 million improvement project on U.S. 20/Illinois 84 that includes a new roadway, curbs and gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks and shared-use path, relocated water and sanitary facilities and retaining walls. Eastbound highway traffic is being detoured onto Gear and Bench streets, with westbound traffic remaining on the highway.
Jeff and Cynthia Bishop live on the corner of South Bench and Gear streets, the intersection at which the detour rejoins U.S. 20.
“Our little slice of heaven is really turning into a little slice of hell right now,” Jeff told City Council members during their meeting this week.
He described constant engine braking, dust and a strong diesel smell since the detour started on June 20.
The Bishops asked council members for immediate permission to construct a fence on their property, which typically requires a permit from the city’s zoning administrator.
“We need to have something to protect ourselves,” Jeff said.
Council members expressed their willingness to work with the Bishops on the fence request and also discussed other options to curb the issue.
“I am very concerned about what I’m hearing about Gear Street, and your input is not the first that I’ve heard about,” Council Member Pam Bernstein told the Bishops. “People are really being taxed to the limit up there, and I think we really need to police those trucks. That would certainly be a step in the right direction.”
City Administrator Mark Moran said the city installed a mobile radar speed sign on the first half of the detour and plans to install an additional sign on the second half. A sign reminding drivers to avoid engine braking also will be moved from its current position near the highway to the downhill section of Gear Street.
Moran added that police are patrolling the area and running radar to monitor speeds.
“We’ll continue to have a presence there just to try to encourage speeds within the limit,” he said after the meeting.
Mayor Terry Renner asked that city staff place the issue on the agenda for the council’s next meeting, so officials can discuss the issue in further detail and determine how to help citizens with requests such as the Bishops’ fence. He also said the city might seek assistance from state troopers to monitor engine braking.
The project is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2024. Moran said the detour is expected to remain in place the entire time, with the exception of during winters.
