PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four years after launching its original brewery in Dubuque, 7 Hills Brewing Co. has opened a location in southwest Wisconsin.
Owners will officially launch 7 Hills North at 92 E. Main St. in Platteville today, following “soft openings” on each of the past two nights.
Marketing Manager Olivia Sullivan said anticipation has been building prior to the new 7 Hills location’s opening.
“We’ve been hearing from tons of people saying how excited they are that we are coming to Wisconsin and bringing something new to Platteville,” Sullivan said.
The brewery first opened its doors in Dubuque’s Millwork District in the summer of 2017. And while the new location will share the 7 Hills name with its predecessor, Sullivan emphasized that it will bring something a little different in terms of menu offerings.
In keeping with Wisconsin tradition, she noted that 7 Hills North will offer cheese curds and a new type of burger — the mmmBurger — topped with gratuitous amounts of cheese.
The beer lineup also will offer something different, with many of the 22 taps featuring beers from other breweries. Sullivan noted that 7 Hills North will feature a 4-barrel brewing system — much smaller than that of the flagship location — that will produce “pilot batches” of new beers.
“There will be new beers served here that you won’t find at the main brewpub in Dubuque,” she said.
Sullivan noted that many of the mainstays at the Dubuque brewery will be available in bottles, but not on tap, at the new location.
The Platteville location occupies the former home of craft beer bar 2nd & Main, which opened in 2017 and closed earlier this year, prior to the announcement that 7 Hills would be moving into the space.
Wayne Wodarz, executive director of the Platteville Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he is excited to welcome 7 Hills to the community.
“The brewery business in general is so popular and people want to sample new offerings and flavorings,” Wodarz said. “This brings an excitement, that we will be having that in our community.”
Despite some of the workforce shortages facing Platteville and the region as a whole, Sullivan said 7 Hills faced relatively few challenges when it came to finding the necessary workers for its new location. She said 7 Hills north will employ around 30 people, with much of the staff being University of Wisconsin-Platteville students.
In June, when 7 Hills owner Keith Gutierrez first shared plans for 7 Hills North with the Telegraph Herald, he emphasized that this marked the first phase of a multi-faceted expansion plan that could one day include new satellite locations to the east, west and south of Dubuque.
Sullivan on Thursday reiterated that 7 Hills eyes future growth.
“Looking forward, we’re always looking to grow the business and take it to the next level,” she said.