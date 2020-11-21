A Dubuque man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting one man with a bat and another with a grill during a brawl last year.
Steven K. Burrell, 26, was sentenced this week in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to 240 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and participating in a riot.
Court documents state Burrell was among about a dozen people involved in a large disturbance and fighting on April 18, 2019, in the backyard at 1918 Ellis St.
Video footage that later surfaced showed a brawl during which Burrell repeatedly hit Alan D. Ellison, of Dubuque, with a bat while Ellison was on the ground. Documents state Burrell also picked up a grill and struck Nathaniel Grover with it while Grover was on the ground.
More than 10 people eventually were charged in connection with the fight.