Marlynn Larron, founder and executive director of Dubuque nonprofit Pacific Islander Rising Center, teaches a Marshallese dance to Audubon Elementary School first-grade students during the school’s multicultural fair on Friday.
Accompanied by the lilting sounds of a ukulele, Marlynn Larron led a group of Audubon Elementary School students in the steps of a dance from the Marshall Islands on Friday.
“Don’t forget: Never lose the rhythm of the left and right,” she told the students, as they stepped back and forth while performing gestures that mimicked a piano, ukulele and drums.
Larron, the founder and executive director of Dubuque nonprofit Pacific Islander Rising Center, was visiting Audubon as part of a multicultural fair the school hosted. Students experienced both Marshallese and Mayan culture through various activities and foods.
It was the Dubuque school’s second year hosting a multicultural fair in December, according to Principal Ed Glaser.
“One of the big goals is to celebrate our diversity here,” he said. “We have families that are connected, particularly to the Marshallese community, and this is the season of a lot of holidays worldwide, so we’re just trying to leverage those experiences and let our kids know … how we celebrate and live in different ways.”
In addition to the Marshallese dance, Larron and other volunteers from Pacific Islander Rising Center showed the students how to crack open a coconut and gave them samples of the fruit.
Fourth-grader Elizabeth Speer, 10, said it was “amazing” to see Marshallese culture in action and learn how they prepared food.
“I get to see how they make their stuff and how they eat it, because we don’t eat coconuts, but they do,” she said. “... And there was lots of steps in the dance. I don’t know how they do it.”
Larron was born in the Marshall Islands and grew up in Hawaii before moving to Dubuque in 2003. She said Pacific Islander Rising Center was founded in March 2021, and members of the group also visited Audubon earlier this fall for Manit Day, an annual Marshallese festival held on the last Friday of September.
“I feel like we need to do more in our community to raise more cultural awareness, and I feel like it’s important for these kids to learn about other cultures,” she said. “I think that would help my community to integrate and feel more welcome.”
In the school’s library, John Shol told students about life in his hometown in the Central American country of Belize.
Shol is a member of the Q’eqchi Mayan people. When his wife, who works at Audubon, told him about the multicultural fair, he was eager to share his culture with the students.
“I’m giving them a virtual tour of my home country of Belize,” he said.
Shol showed the students Mayan clothing and taught them several phrases in Q’eqchi, including “chanxa qwil” (“How are you?”) and “toa hoak cray” (“Thank you”).
Each student also got to sample a plantain chip, several kinds of fruit and a cacao drink.
Fifth-grader Syvannah Scholtes, 11, tried a piece of papaya and nodded in approval.
“It’s good,” she said. “It kind of tastes like watermelon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.