Marlynn Larron, founder and executive director of Dubuque nonprofit Pacific Islander Rising Center, teaches a Marshallese dance to Audubon Elementary School first-grade students during the school’s multicultural fair on Friday.

 Dave Kettering

Accompanied by the lilting sounds of a ukulele, Marlynn Larron led a group of Audubon Elementary School students in the steps of a dance from the Marshall Islands on Friday.

“Don’t forget: Never lose the rhythm of the left and right,” she told the students, as they stepped back and forth while performing gestures that mimicked a piano, ukulele and drums.

