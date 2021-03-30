A man fatally shot last July in Dubuque was prohibited from contacting a woman and her family members — including the man who pulled the trigger — at the time of the shooting.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt told a jury Monday that a valid protective order, otherwise known as a no-contact order, was in effect against Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2.
The statement came on the fourth day of the first-degree murder trial of Deonte WB Ellison, 26, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Defense attorneys acknowledge that Ellison killed Smothers but said he did so in self-defense.
The no-contact order was tied to Smothers’ guilty plea and deferred judgment in November 2015 on a charge of domestic abuse. Court documents state that on June 24, 2015, Smothers twice slapped the face of Vanessa T. Carlson, with whom he had a child.
Carlson ended the relationship and met Deonte Ellison the following year. They eventually got married, and she now is Vanessa Ellison.
The protective order was to be in effect through November 2020 and protected Vanessa Ellison, Deonte Ellison and other members of their household — including the daughter of Vanessa Ellison and Smothers.
“Smothers was not allowed to communicate directly or be in the vicinity of the protective party,” Shubatt told the jurors.
Shubatt said presenting the jury with the information about the protective order followed an agreement between attorneys — known as a stipulation — and that the jury should consider the information as it would testimony given in court.
Also on Monday, defense attorney Natalia Blaskovich asked Dubuque police investigators Justin Stair and Kurt Rosenthal about the no-contact order. Stair testified that he did not recall an active no-contact order against Smothers at the time of the shooting. Rosenthal testified that he knew there had been a no-contact order at one time but did not know if the order remained in place as of the day of the shooting.
Both Stair and Rosenthal testified that they would have been obligated to arrest Smothers had they witnessed him violating the protective order.
Vanessa Ellison testified earlier Monday that she had separated from Smothers in 2015 after the abusive incident.
“We had some words with each other,” Vanessa Ellison said during her testimony. “He pulled me down while I held my baby. He started hitting me.”
She said she only had sporadic contact with Smothers after their 2015 separation but that the encounters often were contentious.
“I was a little bit nervous — I felt cautious,” she said when recalling the early evening of July 2, while watching Smothers approach her and her family on a sidewalk immediately prior to the shooting. “He was really angry. I didn’t hear everything, but there was a lot of yelling.”
Vanessa Ellison testified that she knew her husband had a gun.
“He had been involved in some incidents where his life was threatened and almost taken,” she said.
Vanessa Ellison also testified that she heard two gunshots.
“I did not see who fired the gun,” she said.
County Attorney CJ May III asked if she ordered Smothers to leave when he hugged their daughter. Vanessa Ellison testified that she did not.
May asked Vanessa Ellison if she knew of any “bad blood” between her husband and Smothers.
“There was not any that I knew of,” she said.
Deonte Ellison’s sister Daisy Ellison also testified Monday. She told the jury that Smothers acted aggressively when he encountered her brother immediately prior to the shooting on July 2.
“Smothers came up behind Deonte aggressively — talking crazy,” Daisy Ellison said
She admitted during her testimony that she didn’t share all of the details of the fatal encounter with Dubuque police because she didn’t entirely trust investigators.
“I didn’t feel comfortable speaking with (the investigator),” she said during her testimony.
She said she was questioned by investigators at the scene of the shooting for less than 10 minutes.
Prosecutors rested their case earlier in the morning after lengthy testimony by Dr. Dennis Klein, the Iowa state medical examiner.
Klein’s testimony walked the jury through the details of Smothers’ autopsy, which was performed on July 4 in Ankeny, Iowa. Klein ruled Smothers died by a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was homicide.
Klein said his examination documented characteristics of Smothers’ wounds, including a bullet entrance wound on his left chest and the corresponding exit wound near the right collarbone, also on the front of the body.
“There were only two wounds,” Klein said.
However, Klein said an internal examination revealed injuries to Smothers’ left lung, heart and right lung.
Klein’s examination also revealed a bullet fragment that remained within Smothers’ right chest.
“With the amount of damage to the heart, I don’t think that would have been a survivable injury,” Klein said.
Klein said toxicology tests on Smothers’ body revealed the presence of marijuana in his system. During cross-examination questioning by Blaskovich, Klein testified that the amount of the drug in Smothers’ system could have affected his behavior on July 2 at the time of the shooting.
Jurors will return to court at 10 a.m. today. Attorneys will make their closing arguments, and jurors will receive instructions on the law before beginning their deliberations.