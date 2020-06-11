ASBURY, Iowa — A Florida man recently was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing a girl in Asbury more than one decade ago.
Brady L. Nelson, 45, of Coral Springs, Fla., previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to lascivious acts with a child and assault with intent to commit sex abuse. As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree sexual abuse was dismissed.
According to court documents, the abuse occurred from 2007 to 2010. It involved a girl who was younger than 8 years old at the time. When interviewed in February 2018, the now-teen girl told authorities that Nelson sexually abused her while he was living at a residence in Asbury. The Telegraph Herald does not name victims of sexual abuse.
In addition to the seven years, Nelson was given a 10-year special sentence, according to court documents. A special sentence means Nelson could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
Nelson also is required to register as a sex offender.