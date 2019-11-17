As long as there has been money, there have been attempts to steal it.
And as more banking and financial transactions move into the digital realm, the “bad guys” only have gotten more sophisticated in their efforts.
Fortunately, so, too, have the good guys, according to local finance experts.
“What changes a lot is the very specific methods that people use to breach security,” said Steve Ervolino, chief technology officer for Dupaco Community Credit Union. “That’s what we are most challenged to keep up on.”
He and other financial services officials stay up to date on the latest methods for fraud and theft, as well as ways to detect and prevent illegal activity.
Plus, the constant threat of “Zero Day attacks” — or cyberattacks for which there is no precedent — means complacency isn’t an option.
“We’re using a lot more artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as automation to kind of immediately react to anything that looks suspicious,” said Ervolino.
Cybercrime can be unbelievably lucrative, according to Andy Lassen, DuTrac Community Credit Union’s senior vice president of IT.
“Attackers are more knowledgeable, better trained and have better resources than ever before,” he said via email. “According to a report published by Bromium in 2019, cybercrime generates $1.5 trillion in revenue each year. That kind of money makes cybercrime appealing to a wide array of businesses, criminals and criminal organizations, and even governments.”
Some banking officials even are obtaining new certifications and credentials.
The training provides industry-specific cyber-education to prepare for threats and security regulations.
Lassen said financial institutions take a “layered approach.”
“Companies should have an incident response plan, which details how the company will respond quickly and effectively to a cyber event,” Lassen said via email. “Policies should be in place detailing approved software, hardware and network activity. This becomes vital in detecting abnormal and undesired activity.”
But banks and credit unions only can do so much. Ervolino said the real targets are the patrons themselves.
“If (scammers) can convince an end user, let’s say a business member, if they can compromise the credentials for those businesses, then they don’t have to hack us,” he said. “They’ve already got access to those accounts.”
Ervolino encouraged people to take security into their hands. He offered some recommendations.
- First, set up two-factor identification on any type of financial account. That means you will have to use a secure device — like your smartphone — to complete any transactions.
“If you do get your credentials compromised, you still have your cellphone for the second factor,” Ervolino said.
- Most banks offer up-to-date notifications about account activity.
“Account alerts are another critical thing,” Ervolino said. “If money moves, the faster you contact your credit institution, you’re more likely to get it back.”
- While it might seem obvious, be mindful of your money.
“Pay attention to your money,” Ervolino said. “That’s another thing that happens with a lot of people. They may have a lot of accounts that are somewhat dormant. They don’t do a lot of transactions on them. They forget about it. That could be a place (for scammers to target).”
- Finally, make sure your electronic devices are as secure as possible.
“Keep your devices up to date software-wise and also (don’t) bank on public computers, like at the library or things like that,” Ervolino said. “I would highly recommend against that if at all possible.”