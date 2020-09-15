As a field ecologist, Becky Doyle-Morin would often take her students outdoors for class.
But this fall, the University of Wisconsin- Platteville biology professor is holding classes outside even more. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, she now takes her students outside for lectures and labs and is front-loading fieldwork.
“I want to make sure that I’m doing as much as I can to see that they’re staying safe, and I want to be safe as well,” Doyle-Morin said.
Doyle-Morin is among many area teachers choosing to move classes outside to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Both K-12 and college educators have been making use of outdoor spaces this fall to socially distance students and put them in areas with greater air circulation.
While the pandemic has prompted some educators to consider outdoor learning, they note that there are benefits to getting students outside apart from public safety measures.
“I’m hopeful that it will continue, and honestly, that’s one of my (long-term) goals for all of this, is to help introduce people to what kind of teaching experiences we can have that are outside of the classroom,” said Amy Seeboth-Wilson, sustainability coordinator at UW-P.
A safety measure
Shortly before the semester started, Seeboth-Wilson worked with UW-P’s College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science and with students to build 50 benches to create spaces for three outdoor classrooms.
Outdoor classroom environments provide a safer option for students during the pandemic, she said. At the same time, outdoor learning can benefit students academically by reducing anxiety and improving attention span, she said.
“As it became clear that coronavirus is airborne, this really presented itself as an opportunity to use nature in a … way that will benefit students,” Seeboth-Wilson said.
Activities held outdoors tend to be safer than indoor ones in the age of COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC notes that indoor spaces “with less ventilation where it might be harder to keep people apart are more risky.”
At Clarke University in Dubuque, art and design department faculty set up a temporary canopy in a courtyard to use as outdoor classroom space, said Louise Kames, an art professor at Clarke.
The outdoor area provides better air circulation as a safety precaution, Kames said, but it also provides a boost to the classroom environment.
“I’d like to leave this up because I think it also builds community, and we do anything in our department to build community,” she said.
Tim Berning, a science teacher at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, is trying to hold as many classroom activities outside as he can this fall. He said administrators told teaching staff to use outdoor spaces as much as possible.
“I think everybody in the school has been going outside more than they’ve ever gone outside,” he said.
Berning said he hopes that in addition to socially distancing students, holding class outside helps them know they are in a safe environment and feel more relaxed.
“If you can help ease their mind that, ‘Hey, things are going to be OK,’ then their mind is going to open up to learning,” he said.
Differing scenarios
Some local educators said they hope the practice of moving class outside sticks around after the pandemic, though it doesn’t work in every situation.
“I would say this is a really wonderful thing for those who are excited and able and interested to use them,” Seeboth-Wilson said. “It does have limitations. It’s not accessible to every faculty member and every type of class.”
Mary Emily Duba, an assistant professor of theology at University of Dubuque, went outside with her students for the first day of classes to build excitement and facilitate community building with her students. However, the logistics of continuing to hold outdoor classes prompted her to stick with indoor classwork.
“To do it well outdoors, I would have had to do a little more setup,” Duba said. “Things like that would have made it work better longer, but in the end, I just sort of saw the writing on the wall.”
Sandy Hoerner, who teaches AP pyschology at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, was an advocate for outdoor learning long before the COVID-19 pandemic and for the past three years, held classes outside whenever the weather allowed it.
“Our children today are being raised, really, in front of screens, and they need that fresh air,” she said.
This year, however, it has been harder to get students outside because she is filming herself lecturing to send to students learning from home, among other factors.
Hoerner said more people seem interested in outdoor learning, but they often don’t know where to begin and are comfortable with current practices. However, she hopes that with time, COVID-19 helps people shift their perspectives.
“I feel like due to COVID-19, people might start to see things a little differently, in a positive way,” she said.