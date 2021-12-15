A potentially wild weather day today began with Dubuque topping a warm-weather record and could end with wind gusts as high as 60 mph and a slight risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes.
Dubuque tied a record for highest temperature for the date, with a reading of 53 degrees set at 3 a.m. at Dubuque Regional Airport. That matches a mark of 53 set on Dec. 15, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
The tie soon was broken, as the temperature had climbed to 56 by about 6 a.m., with the forecast calling for it to continue to climb, according to Dave Cousins, meteorologist with the weather service.
“Our forecast high today is 67 in Dubuque,” he said.
Cousins said the warmest December high temperatures on record in Dubuque are a pair of 67-degree readings, set first on Dec. 24, 1889, and repeated on Dec. 4, 1998.
“If we get more sunshine today, we could top that (warm-weather mark),” Cousins said.
Dubuque’s normal high temperature for Dec. 15 is around 32 degrees.
Strong winds from the southwest are fueling the warm conditions in the tri-state area, and forecasters issued a high wind warning for the entire 10-county Telegraph Herald readership area for this afternoon through 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
“There also is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the Dubuque area and the threat of isolated tornadoes,” Cousins said.