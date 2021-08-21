Dubuque County’s largest employer continued to see strong sales in its most recent third quarter.
On Friday, Deere & Co. reported $3.016 billion in net sales and revenues for its construction and forestry division — which includes John Deere Dubuque Works — in the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 2. The number marks a 38% increase in sales compared to the same period last year.
The division’s operating profit was $463 million in the third quarter, up 126% from the same period the previous year, bringing the total operating profit for the past nine months up to $1.22 billion, up dramatically from last year’s operating profit of $394 million, according to the company’s earnings report.
John Deere officials attributed the division’s recent success to a multitude of factors, including a strong housing market, high demand for lumber, high shipment volumes and price realization.
“To date, end markets for earth-moving and compact construction equipment have benefited from a strong housing market,” said John Stone, president of worldwide construction and forestry division and power systems. “While this growth rate has slowed a bit, we are beginning to see positive indicators for non-residential investment, and order activity from independent rental companies remains exceptionally strong heading into the fourth quarter.”
Total year-to-date net sales for the construction and forestry division now sit at $8.562 billion, a 32% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Brent Norwood, manager of investor communication, offered a positive outlook for the division’s performance for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“Robust fundamentals for our construction and forestry equipment continued into the third quarter, leading in to improved levels of profitability and a heightened outlook for the rest of this year,” Norwood said.
For the remainder of the fiscal year, John Deere officials anticipate increased sales in construction and forestry equipment, including a 15% increase in global forestry equipment sales and a 20% to 25% increase in compact construction equipment sales in North America.
“Demand for earth-moving and compact construction equipment will exceed our production for the year, resulting in low inventory levels as we exit the fiscal year,” Stone said.
Overall, Deere reported $11.5 billion in total net sales for the third quarter of its fiscal year, bringing the company’s total year-to-date net sales to $32.6 billion, a 27% increase compared to the previous year.