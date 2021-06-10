LANCASTER, Wis. – State funding to help strengthen Wisconsin’s agriculture industry is coming to a local farm.
Lancaster’s Vesperman Farms is receiving a Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, according to a press release.
Vesperman Farm is one of 14 recipients of the competitive grants. The grants are intended to help farms and businesses more effectively process, market and distribute their products, increasing consumer access to Wisconsin-grown food.
The release states that Vesperman Farms will use the funding to help with branding, logos, package design, advertising, video/audio work and other marketing efforts.
Since its inception in 2008, the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program has funded 76 projects, totaling $1.925 million.