POTOSI, Wis. — Four candidates are running for three seats on the Potosi Board of Trustees in the April 6 election.
Depending on the results, however, one incumbent says he could be ready to give up his spot on the board.
“I am not even sure if I win if I am going to accept the office because there is a younger man in town that has interest,” said Tom Droessler. “I will rescind my seat if he accepts it. If for some reason he will not, then I will keep on.”
Droessler said he has served on the board for about 20 years, and if challenger Ray Schink is not elected, he will give up his seat.
“We need young people,” he said. “I have been on it long enough. We just need to get young people in this country involved in things.”
Winning candidates will serve two-year terms. They shared their priorities for office with the Telegraph Herald.
Gary David (incumbent)
Age: 68
Profession: Woodworker
Relevant experience: Co-founder of Potosi Brewing Foundation and vice president of the foundation. Current member of Potosi Board of Trustees.
David said Potosi’s declining population spurred his interest in running for a spot on the board two years ago. He hopes to continue serving the village so he can support its future growth.
According to Grant County’s most recent census information, the village had a population of 675 in 2020, down from 688 five years prior.
“I was motivated by the fact that our town, like all small towns, is experiencing decline in terms of population, school enrollment, tax revenue — meaning that the way to address that is to incentivize development for single families and seniors,” he said. “Senior (living) is a huge need for us here in Potosi.”
David said he is proud of Potosi Brewing Co., which survived the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to attract visitors from all over the world.
“We have a major advantage in recreation with the proximity to the Mississippi River and the driftless area and the foothold we have already created with Potosi Brewery,” he said. “Is it not correct for us to begin to pursue that major tourism industry that has affected the rejuvenation of many small towns?”
David said he had a hand in helping the village with an agreement that it is working to finalize to purchase 2.4 acres near Potosi High School, which might lead to purchasing an additional 60 acres from the same landowner. He said the village hopes to create a tax-increment-financing district on that land to incentivize residential development. This incentive encourages property owners to improve or develop areas by giving them back a portion of the increased property taxes they would have incurred as a result of the improvements.
“Those kinds of elements look at our positive points, and (we need to) try to build upon them to help to grow the population base and attract more visitors,” he said.
Tom Droessler (incumbent)
Age: 66
Profession: Retired from John Deere
Relevant experience: Current member of the Potosi Board of Trustees
Droessler declined to comment for the article, other than to say he might give up his seat depending on the outcome of the election.
Ray SchinkAge: 28
Profession: Sales manager at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson.
Relevant experience: Manages a team of employees at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson as well as its finance department.
After graduating from Arizona State University in 2016, Schink returned home to Potosi and noticed a shortage of available housing in the area. He said he wants to drive growth and development in the village.
“I want to learn more about how Potosi is run, (and) being on the board would help,” he said. “(This) is just another way of looking at things with just trying to make things happen faster and make the town grow. That town has raised me, so I want to be able to give back to them and go from there.”
Schink said that, if elected, his goals are to help promote and provide more access to outdoor recreation, such as walking and biking trails, and to bolster the village’s businesses.
“We need to be growing,” he said. “Our bars are the best in Grant County, but we just (need) more things to bring people in.”
He also emphasized the need to promote residential development, noting there is a concerning shortage of available homes in the market.
Joyce Weber (incumbent)The Telegraph Herald reached incumbent Joyce Weber on Wednesday morning, at which point she requested that the newspaper email questions to her ahead of an interview. The TH provided Weber with some information about topics to be covered during an interview, but Weber did not respond to follow-up calls and emails Wednesday and Thursday.