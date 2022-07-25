Three years ago, when Crescent Community Health Center first began offering brain health services, the principal ailments the facility treated were hypertension and diabetes. Today, they are anxiety and depression.
For Crescent, that was a kind of victory. If there had been 500 visits from patients seeking brain health services in 2019, and then 6,182 visits in 2021, that means the health center is serving potentially hundreds of people who otherwise would not have had access to that care.
Crescent is one of 14 community health centers in Iowa, federally supported health care centers that predominantly serve low-income patients. Some 67% of patients live below the federal poverty line as of 2020; 48% are uninsured, only 6% have private insurance and the rest are on Medicaid or Medicare.
The health center has seen visits for brain health increase more than 62%, growth that population manager Ann Morris attributes to the expansion of the facility’s brain health services. That’s in part, Morris said, because Crescent is one of the few facilities that can offer these services to lower-income patients.
“There’s limited providers in Dubuque that take Medicaid, especially for dental and behavioral health,” Morris said. “I think we have to grow with it.”
And it is growing. The staff has roughly doubled in the past couple of years, the facility is currently being built out, and there are plans for an expansion of dental care in 2023.
Patient numbers are expected to grow with them. Poverty levels are growing in Allamakee, Dubuque, Clayton and Jackson counties, according to health center data.
“The demand is there, and we’re growing with it,” Morris said.
Part of that growth is offering as many services as possible. Crescent offers family medicine, pediatric care, and pharmacy services that can fill prescriptions written in-house, in addition to brain health.
CEO Gary Collins wants the facility to be a one-stop shop for its patients.
“The patient knows that they can come here and they’re going to be assisted in every possible way that they can from insurance to open enrollment to food, housing, transportation, all those things,” Collins said. “We listened to them, we heard what their challenges were, and then they’re more likely to be repetitive patients.”
That also means listening to patients who don’t necessarily speak English: 714 of the facility’s patients last year received care in a second language. Among Crescent’s staff are two community health workers who are fluent in Marshallese, along with nine Spanish-speaking staff members.
The facility also retains LanguageLine services for patients who speak other languages. Recently, that included a family of six who had arrived from Afghanistan.
“Word gets out that we’re here, and then we just make it work,” Collins said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
