Three years ago, when Crescent Community Health Center first began offering brain health services, the principal ailments the facility treated were hypertension and diabetes. Today, they are anxiety and depression.

For Crescent, that was a kind of victory. If there had been 500 visits from patients seeking brain health services in 2019, and then 6,182 visits in 2021, that means the health center is serving potentially hundreds of people who otherwise would not have had access to that care.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

