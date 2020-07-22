ELKADER, Iowa — An Elkader archery business is receiving a $10,000 grant after participating in a statewide virtual pitch contest.
Cutting Edge Archery will use the funds to expand its equipment and space so the business can “accommodate special events and an archery league,” according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The business was one of five that participated in the final round of the Open 4 Business contest. Each of those finalists received monetary awards.
The contest is open to businesses in Main Street Iowa districts, with grants administered through Iowa Economic Development Authority programs, according to a press release.