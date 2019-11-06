University of Dubuque will hold a National Drone Safety Awareness Week event from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ed Babka Aviation Learning Center, 10656 Airport Road.
The event is intended to educate the public about drone regulations and showcase how drones are used in the community, according to a press release.
The event will include representatives from the university’s applied aviation technology program, the Academy of Model Aeronautics Dubuque Chapter, Aerial Services Inc., the Dubuque Regional Airport, and the Federal Aviation Administration on both days.
In addition, the Dubuque Fire Department, Dubuque Police Department, and United States Air Force will be on hand Thursday, while the City of Dubuque Cable TV Division will be at the event Friday.