Five Grant County fire and rescue departments will receive federal grants.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program provides financial help to fire departments to improve their response to fires and other emergencies, according to a press release.
The five departments receiving grants are:
- Glen Haven, $235,000, for purchasing a new tanker, which will replace an outdated vehicle.
- Stitzer, $22,825, for purchasing a commercial washing machine, a turnout gear dryer and a mask-fit testing machine.
- Muscoda, $110,925, for purchasing 17 airpacks, spare breathing air cylinders and 17 individually fitted masks.
- Cuba City, $151,760, for purchasing 24 airpacks, spare breathing air cylinders and 20 individually fitted masks.
- Mount Hope, $61,523, for purchasing nine airpacks, spare breathing air cylinders and individually fitted masks.
Fire departments are responsible for a local match of 5% toward the cost of the overall project.