GALENA, Ill. — Republican congressional candidate Esther Joy King and Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will host a series of public events Sunday, Oct. 4, in Jo Daviess County.
King is challenging U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in the race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Chesney faces independent John Cook in the race for the 89th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.
On Sunday, King and Chesney will make the following stops:
- 9 to 10 a.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque.
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena.
- Noon to 1 p.m., VFW, 102 Fillmore St., Hanover.
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill, 1336 U.S. 20, Elizabeth.
- 3 to 4 p.m. American Legion Post 449, 128 E. Front Ave., Stockton.
Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided as needed.