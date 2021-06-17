The number of City of Dubuque employees declined sharply in calendar year 2020, but overall wage expenditures still increased from the previous year.
There were 999 Dubuque employees listed in 2020 wage statistics supplied by the city, 204 fewer than 2019.
Despite that decrease, the city spent more on employee wages in 2020 than in the prior year. Last year, city employee wages accounted for $44,325,744 in expenses, while in 2019, the city spent $43,470,612 on employee wages, resulting in a 1.96% increase.
However, the increase in employee spending is far lower than what was from 2018 to 2019, when the city increased employee wage spending by $4,331,064.
In 2020, in response to projected declining revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city implemented a hiring freeze for vacant positions and postponed pay increases in order to reduce overall costs.
The 23 unfilled vacant positions in 2020 were projected to save the city about $370,085.
A major factor in the decline of total city employees came from the near elimination of summer recreational programming.
Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city, said about 200 seasonal employees are typically hired every year for summer programing, including about 90 pool staff alone. Kroger said only about a quarter of those seasonal staff were hired in 2020 after a large number of recreational programs were canceled.
“With the pools not opening last year, that’s automatically 90 or so seasonal employees that the city is not hiring,” Kroger said. “We still hired for some of our neighborhood programs, but we were unable to run a lot of our other programs that year.”
Kroger added that those hiring issues are continuing into this summer, with the number of current seasonal employees between 50% and 60% of what it would be in a typical year.
The overall increase in wages was largely due to a small increase in wages for full-time staff.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, the highest-paid city employee, saw his pay increase from $283,350 in 2019 to $284,699 in 2020, a 0.46% increase.
Other employees saw more substantial increases. Alexis Steger, director of housing and community development, saw her wages increase from $107,523 in 2019 to $112,949 in 2020, a 5% increase.
Shelley Stickfort, director of human resources for the city, explained that the city moratorium on salary increases was only in effect for the latter six months of 2020. Wage increases in the first half of that year, as well as overtime hours worked by city employees, resulted in overall salary expenses rising.
Overall, city employees who earned a salary of at least $50,000 in 2019 saw an average increase in pay of 1.58% in 2020.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the city’s efforts to limit wage increases in 2020 were an appropriate attempt to save on expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he feels that the city could now face pressure to implement more significant wage increases in the future.
“It’s going to be a catch up for the city this year,” Sprank said. “It’s going to be interesting to balance what we have and what the needs are for our citizens.”