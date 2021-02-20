Dubuque Community Schools leaders said a 2.4% state-aid increase approved by state lawmakers, combined with an enrollment drop, means they will levy additional property tax dollars for the 2021-2022 school year.
A Republican-backed bill to increase base state aid to Iowa public schools by 2.4% — a $36.5 million increase — passed in the Iowa House of Representatives last week and the Senate this week and now awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature.
Dubuque Community Schools Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher noted that a 2.4% increase is higher than state aid increases over the past five years. And figures supplied by Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said that increase will generate an additional estimated $126,965 for Dubuque Community Schools.
But the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to calculate state aid, fell by about 180 from last year to this year. So, district officials will levy additional property taxes under a “budget guarantee,” which allows districts to spend up to 101% of their current-year costs the following year. Even with the additional state aid, the district is short of that 101% mark.
Districts that don’t meet that 101% threshold due to declining enrollment or low state aid can make up the difference using property taxes.
Kelleher said district officials are still in the early stages of crafting their 2021-2022 budget, including their proposal for the property tax rate.
Kelleher added that he “was not surprised” by the 2.4% increase, though district officials were hoping for Reynolds’ recommended 2.5% increase.
A total of 137 districts across the state fall below the 101% of costs threshold with the 2.4% increase, meaning they could use the budget guarantee to make up the difference via property taxes. The other local districts in that group are Andrew, Bellevue, Easton Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg.
This year, 106 school districts qualified to use the budget guarantee, according to the Des Moines Register. There are 327 districts in Iowa.
Jochum said she and other state Democrats had hoped to increase school state aid by 3.75% to make up for years of low state aid increases.
“When we don’t even provide enough funding where they’re meeting inflation costs, they start losing ground,” Jochum said. “... This is our future, period. That’s all I can say.”
State Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said lawmakers who studied the budget closely knew that a mid-2% number was all they could offer this year based on the state’s tax revenues.
“This is a number that’s sustainable,” he said. “If we offered less, it wouldn’t be appropriate, and if we offered more, we wouldn’t be able to do anything in another year.”
Western Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Rick Colpitts said district officials expected that level of increase.
“We’re not surprised it’s in that range,” he said. “We were building our budget around that, at 2.2% to 2.5%, (so) 2.4% for us is just fine. That’s a good thing for us.”
Colpitts said that WD’s certified enrollment rose by 68 students this school year. He also said the district’s property tax rate should stay about the same, if not dip.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, noted that the House recently passed a bill that would give districts another $30 million in funds, but schools only would receive money based on the number of 100% in-person learning days offered.
Schools that used hybrid instruction will receive some funding, but less than those who held fully in-person learning.
The measure would further withhold funds from the Dubuque district for operating in a hybrid model for most of the year, she said, though the district has followed state guidelines.
“We are taking an already-stressed school system, because we have underfunded them for so many years, and then you add on top of that a global pandemic and all the ways the Republican-controlled Legislature has made it harder for them,” James said. “It’s not just an attack on our schools, but an attack on our kids.”
Jochum said the state aid bill will result in preschool funding being cut by $7.4 million since many parents this year decided not to enroll their children due to COVID-19.
“We have to find ways to close that academic gap, and that starts when they’re 4,” she said. “I don’t want to see any child not reach their potential. It should be the goal of anyone who is an adult that the generations behind us have every opportunity to succeed.”
Lawmakers considered many scenarios of the state aid bill’s impact to schools with declining enrollment, but Zumbach said there’s no guarantee that enrollment will increase next year.
“It’s a one-year budget,” he said. “Next year, if those students come back, we’ll look again to see where these increases can be.”
Maquoketa Community School District Superintendent Chris Hoover wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the 2.4% increase was a “good number” but also that it could lead to increased property taxes in many school districts.
“Many schools have seen a decline in their enrollment due to the pandemic, and rural Iowa enrollments are decreasing anyway,” he wrote. “I am thankful that we aren’t getting 1% or 0%, but 3% or higher would have helped tremendously. I am not complaining, but it could have been better.”