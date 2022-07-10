EDGEWOOD, Iowa – Authorities said a man was injured when two motorcycles collided Saturday in Clayton County.

Chad Ernst, 53, of Garber, was transported by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment of his injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A report states that motorcycles operated by Ernst and Daniel Helle, 56, of Solon, both were traveling south on Hilltop Road just north of Iowa 3 at 11:17 a.m. when the motorcycles collided.

