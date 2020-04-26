You might say teeth are Maria Locher-Claus’ family business.
Her father, Joseph C. Locher, practiced dentistry in Dubuque for 40 years, retiring in 1992. Her grandfather, Joseph J. Locher, was a local dentist from 1923 to 1961.
Great-uncle Earl Locher also practiced dentistry in Dubuque from 1922 to 1975, while another great-uncle, Lawrence Locher, practiced in Farley, Iowa, from 1915 to 1973.
Finally, Robert Locher, yet another of Locher-Claus’ great-uncles, was a dentist as well, though he served patients in Boulder, Colo.
It’s a path that Locher-Claus was determined to follow, even as a child.
“Even in grade school, I just thought, ‘I want to be a dentist,’” Locher-Claus said.
So she did, eventually taking over her father’s Dubuque practice. But after about 13 years in the area, she decided to pursue a specialty as an endodontist and entered a residency program in Florida.
But her heart always has been in eastern Iowa. And in January, the opportunity to return home presented itself, in the form of a partner opening at Tri-State Root Canal Specialists.
“I always wanted to get back to Iowa,” Locher-Claus said. “I just miss the Midwest, and I miss the people here.”
ENDODONTICS
Tri-State Root Canal Specialists, 988 W. Third St., Suite No. 107, opened several years ago as Tri-State Endodontics. Locher-Claus and her fellow dentists, Luke Hamann and John Lundstrom, exclusively perform root canals, an important and occasionally complex procedure that eases tooth pain.
Lundstrom said he started pursuing the specialty after practicing as a general dentist in the U.S. Navy for several years. He said performing root canals always was one of his favorite aspects of the job.
“It’s like tiny little projects you can complete in one or two visits,” he said. “You get a sense of completion when you do it, as opposed to orthodontics, where it takes months and months (to get the desired results). I don’t like being a jack-of-all-trades. I prefer being a master of one.”
Locher-Claus also was intrigued by the specialty after working as a general dentist. A program at University of Florida was particularly appealing because the school had a dedicated facial pain department.
“An endodontist is kind of a specialist in diagnosing and treating tooth pain by root canal treatment,” she said. “Ninety percent of face pain is from a tooth.”
While many general dentists can perform root canals, endodontists are specially trained to tackle the most complex cases.
“When (general dentists) don’t feel comfortable doing the root canal themselves, when there’s a more complex anatomy (of the tooth), they’ll refer that patient to us,” Locher-Claus said.
Lundstrom said the business is equipped with unique technology that helps he and his partners address the most-complex procedures.
While most dentists wear magnifying lenses, endodontists often rely on microscopes that can magnify canals and nerves up to 25 times their original size.
Plus, the practice uses cone beam computed tomography imaging to provide a 3-D view of a tooth and surrounding tissues.
“It’s essentially a CT scan of your tooth,” Lundstrom said.
COMING HOME
After completing the residency program, Locher-Claus opened a practice in The Villages, a Florida retirement community. She had hoped to come back to the Midwest, but an economic recession and her husband’s business needs made that difficult.
When she finally was ready to return, Locher-Claus planned to open a practice in the Iowa City area. But then she spoke with Drs. Hamann and Lundstrom.
“They said, ‘There’s not a week that goes by that some (patient) doesn’t know you or your father,’” Locher-Claus said.
So, in January, she officially joined the Tri-State Root Canal Specialists team. But just a few months later, the COVID-19 pandemic upended the field of dentistry worldwide.
The practice is open, though the dentists only are bringing in the patients in the most dire need. A serious infection can cause extreme pain, potentially causing an emergency health issue.
“During this pandemic, we want to keep them out of the emergency room,” Locher-Claus said.
Though a root canal can be a necessary procedure, Lundstrom wanted to make it clear the work done at the clinic can’t compare to what front-line medical workers are doing during the pandemic.
“We’re only seeing patients who are in a very small window of acute pain that we can’t (ease) with antibiotics,” he said.
Locher-Claus’ family history also includes a unique pandemic parallel, she noted.
“As I was (researching) my family history, (I learned) my great-uncle Lawrence, who started out in Farley in 1915, he was a dentist during the flu pandemic of 1918,” she said.