PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Regional Chamber recently showcased community achievements at the 59th annual Celebration and Arthur Virtue Awards Program.

The event was held this week at Belmont Convention Center, according to a press release.

The awards presented were:

  • Businessperson of the Year: Jo Roling, Dupaco Community Credit Union
  • Community Service Award: Barb Daus
  • Community Spirit Award: University of Wisconsin-Platteville CERES Women's Fraternity
  • Junior Spirit Award: Ainsley Noble
  • Outstanding Award in the Field of Agriculture: Majestic View Dairy
  • President's Award for Outstanding Chamber Service: Mike Moran, Fidelity Bank & Trust
  • Lifetime Service Award: Clare Family Foundation

