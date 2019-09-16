PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A man died from injuries sustained in a crash Saturday west of Platteville.
Dallas Esser, 22, of Cassville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, where he later died, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday on Grant County B west of Stanton Road. A press release states Esser was westbound on Grant County B when he failed to negotiate a curve, went into the ditch and and crashed into a culvert. The vehicle then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels.
"Esser was found lying along the passenger side of the vehicle," the release states.
He was the vehicle's lone occupant. The crash remains under investigation.
Eight people have been killed in seven fatal crashes in Grant County in 2019.