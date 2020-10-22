MONTICELLO, Iowa — Monticello City Council members this week hired a consulting firm to begin the search to find another city administrator.
Doug Herman recently announced his coming resignation after 14 years as city administrator, said City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen. He will join Cedar Rapids-based law firm Lynch Dallas.
“I’ve worked with a lot of good mayors and council members over the years, and they have made some really good decisions for the city and set it on a course for growth,” Herman said.
His last day with the city will be Dec. 4. The city hopes to replace him in the next two to four months, Hinrichsen said.
Council members approved an agreement with Pat Callahan, of Callahan Municipal Consultants of Anamosa, to conduct the search. The firm will be paid a base rate of $12,700.