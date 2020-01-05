SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Authorities said a second woman has died from injuries sustained in a Dec. 31 crash involving an Iowa County snowplow.
Kathryn M. Dejak, 76, of Spring Green, died Jan. 3, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
Dejak was driving on Iowa County C on Dec. 31 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a snowplow. Authorities said Dejak’s passenger, Kaila M. Dorau, 27, also died as a result of the crash.
Dejak was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison after the crash, according to the release. Snowplow driver Randall J. Star, 48, of Lone Rock, was not injured.