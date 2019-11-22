Carly Fiorina found the quintessential example of what it means to be a leader in a businesswoman in India.
Fiorina, a businesswoman and philanthropist, told about 450 women in Dubuque about how she once traveled to India as the chairwoman of an organization that provides small loans to people in extreme poverty and helps them become entrepreneurs.
While there, she met a woman who received a loan and started a business. But before the woman could do so, she had to overcome her fears of a family and culture that said she couldn’t make a difference because of her sex.
“There is much about that woman’s story that’s different from our story,” Fiorina said. “And yet so much about that woman’s story is every woman’s story. ... She was afraid to do what was right in front of her until she found her courage.”
Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, also shared her own story of learning to lead and the qualities that make good leaders. She served as a keynote speaker at the 2019 Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference, which was held Thursday at Grand River Center.
“It really provides access (to) world-class leadership development in our own backyards,” said Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change.
During her keynote, Fiorina told conference attendees that, as a child, she was afraid of disappointing people, especially her parents.
After finishing college with a degree in medieval history and philosophy, Fiorina went to law school at the suggestion of her father, a law professor. She soon discovered that she hated it.
Eventually, she realized that she could not spend her whole life trying to please someone else, and she told her parents she planned to quit law school. Her parents were unhappy, and Fiorina herself wasn’t sure what she planned to do next.
“This is not an auspicious beginning,” she said.
She took the first job she was offered, working as a secretary at a nine-person real estate firm.
It was while she was there that she discovered her interest in business. She went on to earn a Master of Business Administration degree and landed a sales job at AT&T.
While working for that company, she noticed that when employees had problems, they would talk and complain about them, but not do anything. Fiorina started to ask people what they could do about the problem and discovered that they had good ideas.
“I solved problems with a lot of other people who frequently understood those problems so much better than I did, but I had the presence of mind to ask them and then listen to them,” she said.
After rising through the ranks and holding a variety of positions, Fiorina eventually was hired to take the lead at Hewlett-Packard in 1999, and she served in the position until 2005.
Fiorina outlined several qualities that she sees as important to successful leadership. She said a key component of that is courage — courage not just to overcome other people’s expectations, but also to withstand the criticism that inevitably comes from trying to change the status quo.
Leaders also must be able to see possibilities, she said. There are people who walk into circumstances and see only constraints and hurdles, and their focus on limitations, in turn, limits them. By seeing that things can be better, people can make an impact, Fiorina said.
Ultimately, she has seen that everyone has more potential than they realize and has the potential to be a leader.
“More and more, we need to look within ourselves because all of us have the capacity for problem solving and leadership,” she said.
Kristina Gleeson Andino came from Iowa City to attend the conference in Dubuque. She said she was particularly impressed with Fiorina’s presentation because she felt like Fiorina was talking directly to her.
Andino said the talk got her thinking about the little ways that she can lead in terms of solving problems she sees in her daily life.
“I think (Fiorina) was exactly what I needed to hear today,” she said.