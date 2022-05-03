Gene Fredrick and Jeanette Ortberg met at a teen social dance in Gene’s hometown of Strawberry Point, Iowa, when he was 19 and she was 18. Six months later — on May 5, 1952 — the couple said, “I do.”
“We thought we knew it all,” said Gene, 89. “We found out different.”
The Fredricks will be celebrating 70 years of marriage this week and are planning two parties to mark the milestone: cake and ice cream with their neighbors on Thursday and a big family celebration on Saturday.
Jeanette, 88, spent much of her youth in Irwin, Iowa, but a farm accident brought the family to the northeast part of the state.
“My grandfather had a farm north of Earlville,” she said. “He fell off the hog house, and so my dad had to quit teaching and come and take the farm over, so I count Earlville as home.”
When Gene took a job as a truck driver for Flexsteel Industries, he and Jeanette, along with their four boys — Bud, Tom, Chuck and Jay — settled in Earlville. They later moved to Dubuque.
“My mom did a really good job raising four boys mostly on her own,” said Chuck, who lives in Dubuque. “We had our spats, and I’m sure she had to settle more than a few fights.”
Chuck said that while his dad spent a lot of time on the road, he was a dedicated father when he was home.
“He bought a minibike for us and then he bought a speedboat, so when Dad was home on the weekends, we spent a lot of time on the river waterskiing,” he said. “During the winter, we used to go ice fishing. He spent whatever time he could with us when he was home.”
Jay, who lives in Ames, Iowa, remembers a mother who not only raised four boys but made the effort to spend individual time with each of them.
“She was wonderful,” he said. “I was the youngest, so after my brothers left home, she and I would sometimes go up to the A&W and have dinner.”
Jay said she also took an interest in his athletic endeavors.
“She bought me a set of golf clubs, and she and I would go out golfing,” he said.
When it came time for him to go to college, Jay said his dad took on extra routes, including routes to the West Coast where he would be gone from home for longer than usual, to help pay his tuition.
“I sure appreciated that,” he said. “I know it was hard for him.”
Jeanette worked as a secretary for her father, who was the superintendent of schools in Earlville. She then worked for several banks in Dubuque and as the alumni secretary at Clarke College for 17 years. But even after retiring, she didn’t retire.
“I went to work for Manpower (doing temp work) after that,” she said. “My mother was getting older, and I didn’t want to be tied down to a full-time job, but I wanted to do something.”
When Gene retired from Flexsteel in 1994, the couple hit the road in their RV. They’ve visited all 50 states and have checked off every presidential library in the country except two.
“We haven’t gotten to Carter’s in Georgia or Ford’s in Michigan,” Gene said. “But we’ve been to every other one.”
Gene recounted the Biltmore Estate in Ashville, N.C., and the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., as two of his favorite trips.
“We got to see two presidential libraries there (in California),” Gene said. “That was a wonderful, wonderful trip.”
The Fredricks moved south for a while, spending 19 years in Texas and making it their home base for traveling.
They spent some of their time as work campers, doing tasks around the campground in exchange for their campsite. One year, they worked in an apple orchard in Washington and spent their off-time exploring the Columbia River.
“It was a fun place,” Jeanette said. “Once a week, we’d have a potluck, and the owner furnished the meat, and we’d bring sides, and we’d talk about the plan for picking apples the next week.”
Once they’d satisfied their wanderlust, the Fredricks moved back to Dubuque and currently reside in Asbury. They enjoy having children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren not too far away.
“Tom lives in Cape Cod, Mass.,” Jeanette said. “He’s far away. But the others, not too much.”
Chuck stops in every weekend, and Chuck’s son Chris does their grocery shopping.
“(Chris) looks after them,” Chuck said. “He does whatever they need done and makes sure they have everything they need.”
All four sons, including Tom, will be attending their parents’ anniversary celebration, along with many of the couple’s eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
When asked about the secret to their long-lasting love, Gene and Jeanette had very different answers.
“A loving wife,” Gene said.
“Well, I mean, if you really want to know,” Jeanette said. “He left on Sunday, he called Thursday night to say he was coming home, and he came home on Friday. That’s why we made 70 years.”
Gene smiled.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “But we’re in good shape now and we’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”