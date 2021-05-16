Police said one person was injured Friday when a driver failed to yield and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Javan T. Connolly, 21, of Kenosha, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Terrence P. Ruff, 60, of Dubuque, tried to turn left from Loras Boulevard to Mt. Pleasant Street but hit Connolly’s vehicle in the process.
Ruff was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.