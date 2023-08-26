Police said a woman broke into a residence and threatened a man, and the man alleged she threatened him with a knife.
Briann M. Wiezorek, 33, of 2417 Queen St., was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Friday at her residence on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a woman broke into a residence and threatened a man, and the man alleged she threatened him with a knife.
Briann M. Wiezorek, 33, of 2417 Queen St., was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Friday at her residence on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that police responded at about 6:05 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Althauser Street for a report of a domestic assault that had turned into a burglary.
Wiezorek reported the incident. Documents state she reported waking up to a co-worker ringing her doorbell and saying she had been hit by her roommate, Zachary D. Viertel, 26, who lived at the Althauser Street residence. Wiezorek drove to the residence and pushed her way in when Viertel opened the door.
“When (an officer) asked Briann what happened at the house, the first thing she said was, ‘I told the cops straight up, if he has marks on his neck, that is from me, because I (expletive) grabbed his throat,’” documents state. “... She stated, ‘I’ll own up if you want to charge me, that’s fine. I didn’t hit him, but I (expletive) grabbed him.’”
Wiezorek told officers she put her hand on Viertel’s throat and pushed him against a wall and told him he had five minutes to leave. The two then began to “scuffle,” documents state. Wiezorek said the two ended up on the ground, and Viertel eventually left the residence.
Documents state Wiezorek told police she entered Viertel’s home with a knife in hand, but she denied displaying the knife.
Viertel told officers Wiezorek entered the residence with a knife and that she held the knife in front of his kidney while telling him to leave, documents state. Viertel also was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic assault with injury in connection with the alleged assault on his roommate.
“(When) Zachary told Briann that he was not leaving, she tackled him to the ground, placing one of her hands on his throat and the other with the knife held up to his neck,” documents state. “Zachary said that Briann made comments such as, ‘I will kill you.’”
Viertel reported that Wiezorek got off of him and held him up against the wall with the knife again against his kidney, then swung the knife in his face, documents state.
Documents state that Viertel sustained bruising and redness to his back and had a small cut on his hand.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.