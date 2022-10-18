A Dubuque-based nonprofit that serves people with disabilities announced today the acquisition of a property that will become a center for autism services.
Hills & Dales purchased a building at 1660 Embassy West Drive to house the center. The space also will allow for the expansion of other services the organization provides, according to a press release.
The property's purchase will be partially funded with a $1.25 million grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. Hills & Dales was announced last month as one of 24 recipients of nonprofit infrastructure grants from the agency.
The release states that the new center will consolidate Hills & Dales' two existing autism clinics in Dubuque and "become the hub of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and all autism supports and services provided through the organization."
"There are so many people awaiting services for ABA therapy and other supports we provide," Jack Mescher, CEO of Hills & Dales, said in the release. "We know this acquisition and build-out will reduce that wait and expand our community’s social infrastructure. This project will benefit not only those receiving autism services but will enhance our many other services for all individuals accessing supports.”
Hills & Dales' autism clinics in Maquoketa and Dyersville, which both opened in 2019, will continue providing therapy.
"The new building will also provide additional space relief for the agency’s existing services and allow for continued growth as the organization has an extensive waiting list and received 388 referrals for all services last fiscal year," the release states.
