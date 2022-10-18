A Dubuque-based nonprofit that serves people with disabilities announced today the acquisition of a property that will become a center for autism services.

Hills & Dales purchased a building at 1660 Embassy West Drive to house the center. The space also will allow for the expansion of other services the organization provides, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.