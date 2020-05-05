Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
COVID-19 relief funding
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a recommendation to utilize nearly $650,000 in federal funding to support the community’s planning, response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Background: City leaders in March signed off on reallocating $330,000 in federal funds to be set aside to be put toward an emergency shelter to quarantine at-risk populations in Dubuque, if needed, and to provide temporary drive-thru diagnostic testing.
With the new federal funding, that money has been allocated back to rehab rental units, housing inspections, road work and ash tree removal in the city’s low-income neighborhoods.
What’s next: Funds received by the city will be used, in part, to help workers laid off due to the pandemic pay rent and utilities for up to three months, according to a city memo. Money also would be used to provide high-speed internet access to low income households with students to support online learning; for a temporary shelter, if needed, to quarantine homeless people or families doubled up in a home; to provide grants to nonprofits providing assistance to those affected by the pandemic; and as funding of last resort for a drive-thru COVID-19 diagnostic testing facility, among other uses.
Bee Branch trail
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for $420,000 in grant funding for construction of a trail along Bee Branch Creek.
Bakground: The city would also utilize $150,000 in sales tax funding for the estimated $525,000 project. The project involves extending the trail system construction as part of the Lower Bee Branch Creek Restoration Project to the south under U.S. 61/151 along the 16th Street detention basin shoreline to 12th Street, adjacent to the Alliant Energy solar array. The trail would then jog east toward Kerper Boulevard, according to city staff.
What’s next: Future improvements call for extending trail connections along the restored Bee Branch Creek to Dubuque Heritage Trail, Mississippi River Trail and the city’s Intermodal Transportation Center on Elm Street.
Julien Dubuque Drive sewer project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans and estimated $222,592 cost to install a new sewer main along Julien Dubuque Drive.
Background: Council members last year approved a memorandum of agreement with the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Presbyterian Homes & Services to extend sanitary sewer to serve the existing mother house and a new skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care facility at the Mount Carmel Campus. The agreement states that BVM-PHS will build private sewer from the facilities to Julien Dubuque Drive, and the city will extend public sewer from existing sewer serving Shady Oaks to the end of the private sewer.
What’s next: City staff anticipate awarding a contract May 18, with construction completed the end of July.