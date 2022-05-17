DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville Area Farmers Market opens for the season on Thursday, May 19.

The market features vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, eggs, honey, jams and plants from 3 to 5 p.m. every Thursday at Dyersville Commercial Club Park, 225 11th St. SE.

Vendors can secure space by calling the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce office at 563-875-2311.

