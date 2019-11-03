Some hospitals and surgical centers have adopted policies that prevent obese or high-BMI patients from undergoing elective surgical procedures. The Telegraph Herald is looking for local residents who have been impacted by these policies.
Have you ever been told you were not eligible for a procedure due to your body mass index, or BMI, even if you were fully insured or otherwise financially able to cover costs? If so, we would like to share your story with our readers. Please contact Assistant Local Content Editor Ben Jacobson at ben.jacobson@thmedia.com or 563-588-5793.