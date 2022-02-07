ASBURY, Iowa — When Jim and Judy Arlen look back on the start of their relationship as “neighborhood sweethearts” 58 years ago, what they remember is an immediate sense of ease.
“The best part about when we went out was that I felt so comfortable around her,” Jim said. “A lot of teenage boys try to put on airs to impress, but I felt like I could be myself around her.”
Judy felt the same way after their first date on May 6, 1963, when they went to a movie in downtown Dubuque.
“We didn’t have to be somebody else, we could be ourselves,” Judy said.
That’s not to say that there wasn’t some excitement.
“I remember when he called me and invited me to this movie,” Judy said. “It was a Saturday morning, and I was eating breakfast. When he asked me if I would go out with him, I choked on a piece of toast.”
Both lived on Asbury Road in Dubuque. They met when she was 15 and he was 16.
“He would be outside of his house in the driveway playing basketball, and my best friend and I would walk by. She was actually going out with his best friend, and she was trying to get us together,” Judy said. “But we’d walk by, and I’d watch him play and I’d think, ‘He’s kind of a hunk.’”
Within a few weeks of meeting, Jim asked her out. They went for rides in Jim’s bright red Chevy Impala.
“He used to pick me up from school in that red car,” Judy said. “The sisters who taught me at Visitation Academy did not like that. … You didn’t have a boy pick you up from school.”
Jim started parking down the block.
Concerned about the possibility of being drafted, Jim volunteered to join the U.S. Naval Reserves. He was sent to San Diego. After she graduated high school, Judy worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
“I missed him something terrible,” Judy said. “I think we wrote each other every day. I waited for those letters every day, just waiting for the day that he would come home.”
A few days after he came home in 1967, Jim and Judy got engaged.
“The proposal itself was nothing romantic,” Judy said. “I still kid him that he never really got down on one knee and said, ‘Will you marry me?’”
“She does tease me a lot about not getting down on one knee and proposing, so I tried to do that a couple of times, but it just isn’t the same,” Jim said, to Judy’s laughter.
They married on May 4, 1968, at Church of the Nativity with a reception at The Chateau Supper Club, two days before the anniversary of their first date.
Jim and Judy moved into a tiny apartment at the top of Madison Street. Jim and his father started building a new home for him and Judy on Asbury Road.
“We didn’t move far from our roots,” Jim said.
He would work all day at Sperry-Unisys Corp. as a computer technician and then spend evenings and weekends building the house. Judy was taking care of their daughter, Jennifer, who was born a year and a half after the wedding.
“It was kind of a time of struggles because we were trying to take care of this baby and trying to build a house,” Judy said. “It was a lot of work.”
“And not a lot of time together,” Jim said.
When Jennifer was a few months old, Judy started coming by the unfinished house in the evenings. They set up a playpen in the space that would become their living room.
Being able to spend time together again helped, Jim said.
A year after Jennifer was born, Judy had a miscarriage. Two years later, they had a son, Scott.
The family camped often, and Jim and Judy enjoyed attending Jennifer and Scott’s school events.
“I remember going on trips in our grandparents’ RV and always having a good time,” Scott said.
Judy and Jim still camp with a group of friends with whom they have been camping for 40 years.
When the kids were in middle school, Judy started working in youth ministry at the Archdiocese of Dubuque, where she worked for 27 years.
After 26 years at Sperry-Unisys, Jim started working at Crescent Electric Supply Co. in East Dubuque, Ill.
Twenty years ago, they moved from Asbury Road to Asbury, where they now live near Cloie Creek Park.
Judy retired in 2012. Jim joined her in 2015.
“I was thinking about retiring, and I finally decided the date that I was going to retire, but I didn’t tell anybody,” Jim said. “I said they had to guess.”
It was January or February when someone finally guessed correctly and Jim revealed that he would be retiring on April Fool’s Day. A few months after his retirement, Jim started working part-time at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Today, Judy and Jim enjoy spending time outdoors, walking, biking and camping. Jim also enjoys golf, photography and fishing. Judy enjoys reading. They have four grandchildren.
For their 40th wedding anniversary, they went to Hawaii, which was Judy’s pick. When 45 years came around, they went up to Alaska, which Jim had dreamed about. For their 50th, they chose Ireland, a shared dream.
Scott said his parents are caring and loving and understand each other well.
Over the years, faith and friendship have helped keep Jim and Judy close.
“Our community at (Church of the) Resurrection parish had been so important to us,” Judy said. “We always talk about how our community there has gotten us through so many things.”
Their parents, Roger and Margaret Cox and Clarence and Dolores Arlen, both had long-lasting marriages. This, as well as the examples of their friends, also has inspired the two, Jim said.
“We’ve had struggles along the way,” Jim said. “You get married, and all of sudden you’re with this person and you’re adapting to that. ... Then you retire, and all of sudden you’re now 24/7 really together. Then the pandemic hit, and you’re really thrust into things because of all the things you can’t do.
“... Being in this pandemic and being married this long, you realize that we really do like each other.”