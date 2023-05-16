A state-mandated report indicates that a nonprofit organization plans to lay off employees in Dubuque.
Lutheran Services in Iowa plans to lay off 10 employees on July 1 at its Dubuque location at 2255 John F. Kennedy Road, according a report in compliance with the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
The organization plans layoffs at six total locations in eastern Iowa involving 64 total employees.
Lutheran Services in Iowa offers a range of services to children, youth and adults, including mental health and foster care services, according to its website.
Officials with the agency said in a press release that the move comes after they were notified by Iowa Department of Health and Human Services that their contract for Family Centered Services -- which assist families in crisis at risk of abuse or neglect -- will not be renewed after it expires June 30.
The organization will not provide Family Centered Services effective July 1 but will "continue to support children and families in Eastern Iowa through therapy, early childhood, behavioral health and disabilities services in these communities," the release states.
Agency officials are working with staff to find other employment opportunities with the agency and providing assistance "to those seeking employment outside of the agency," the release states.
Officials confirmed in an email that "approximately 10 staff in the Dubuque area" are impacted by the program change.
(4) comments
Thank Joe dementia
Interesting on which party does away with social services providers and funding, but you blame The Democratic President.. Do you have proof the funding was lost from the Dem side, or is it the ghost proof so common on the other side.> Would be glad to see your proof :)
Douch1, who’s your current administrator? The cuts weren’t made three years ago. It’s the old “ don’t put your hand on a hot stove burner”. Um, simple common sense. Let me think of a way to spell it out,,, go back in the basement
That is crazy! We waste so much money on un-necessary things but mental health services, family crisis services and child services should absolutely not be one of them. So sad!
