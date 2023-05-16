A state-mandated report indicates that a nonprofit organization plans to lay off employees in Dubuque.

Lutheran Services in Iowa plans to lay off 10 employees on July 1 at its Dubuque location at 2255 John F. Kennedy Road, according a report in compliance with the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

ran17

Thank Joe dementia

dubuque1

Interesting on which party does away with social services providers and funding, but you blame The Democratic President.. Do you have proof the funding was lost from the Dem side, or is it the ghost proof so common on the other side.> Would be glad to see your proof :)

ran17

Douch1, who’s your current administrator? The cuts weren’t made three years ago. It’s the old “ don’t put your hand on a hot stove burner”. Um, simple common sense. Let me think of a way to spell it out,,, go back in the basement

sh5883176

That is crazy! We waste so much money on un-necessary things but mental health services, family crisis services and child services should absolutely not be one of them. So sad!

