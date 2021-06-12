A Burlington, Wis. man sustained a minor injury after a two-vehicle collision in downtown Dubuque Friday evening.
A vehicle driven by Aiden T. Jacobs, of Burlington, was traveling north in the right lane on Locust St., approaching West Seventh St., at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday. Jacobs' vehicle was slightly ahead of a car driven by Tigrio N. Huerta, 22, of Delavan, Wis., who was traveling northbound on Locust Street in the left lane.
Jacobs turned in front of Huerta's vehicle, causing Huerta to drive into the rear driver's side door of Jacobs' vehicle.
Huerta was uninjured, while Jacobs complained of a possible injury, but was not transported for medical assistance.
Jacobs was cited with turning from an improper lane.