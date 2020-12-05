Police arrested a Dubuque man for allegedly sexually assaulting three minors after giving them drugs and alcohol.
Damien Love, 46, of 727 Gen Oak St., was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging six counts of sexual abuse, five counts of drug distribution to a minor, second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred, as well as new charges of possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in a correctional institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that in September officers met with a social worker who informed them that three girls younger than 18 were sexually assaulted while "on the run" from an adolescent treatment facility. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sex crimes.
After leaving the facility, documents state, the three girls ran into a man who was later identified as Love that two of them were familiar with.
Love took the three girls to his residence. Documents state that he and the girls smoked marijuana, and the girls continued to smoke and drink alcohol provided by Love after he left his residence. All were "highly intoxicated" when Love returned, documents read.
Love proceeded to sexually assault each girl, documents state. One girl got sick on Love's bedroom floor, causing Love to become angry and kick the three girls out of his home. All three left behind pieces of clothing.
One of the girls who had stayed with Love in August later told officers that he had given her "coke" and methamphetamine and sexually abused her then, documents read.
Officers executing a search warrant at Love's residence reported finding clothing items that all three girls reported leaving behind, marijuana and the alcohol that the girls reported Love buying and giving to them.
On Wednesday, police received results from the state crime lab that showed one of the girls' DNA was on both bedding and a clothing item found at Love's residence, while another's was on a marijuana "blunt" found there.
At about 9:40 p.m. Friday, police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Love was a passenger. Documents state that Love looked nervous in the backseat of the car, and officers discovered the outstanding warrants for his arrest. During the traffic stop, Love was found with a baggy of marijuana. He was also found with a syringe once in a room at Dubuque County Jail.