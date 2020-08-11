A perennial candidate on Monday submitted a petition with enough signatures to prompt a special election for a Dubuque City Council seat.
First Ward resident Lou Oswald turned in a petition with more than 200 signatures. Oswald has vied unsuccessfully for council seats six times, including the First Ward seat in the fall 2017 primary.
“With absolutely no intentions of being on the ballot, I believe our public deserves the right to make their voices heard during a special election for their representation of the First Ward,” Oswald wrote in an email after the Telegraph Herald reached out for comment.
Oswald was among 10 candidates who applied to fill the open First Ward seat after Brett Shaw resigned last month. City Council members voted two weeks ago to appoint Kevin Lynch, who previously held the position for 12 years.
Lynch will continue to serve in the seat until the special election. He could not be reached for comment Monday. He previously said he had no intention of running for re-election in 2021 when the term ends.
Residents of the First Ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque, had until 5 p.m. Monday to gather at least 157 signatures from ward residents, representing at least 10% of voters who cast ballots for the seat in the 2017 city election, to prompt a special election.
The vacancy cannot appear on the November general election ballot, said City Attorney Crenna Brumwell, as state law prohibits a special election to fill a vacancy within four weeks of the general election. Other timing restrictions mean the soonest an election could take place is Tuesday, Dec. 8.
If more than two candidates file paperwork to run for the seat, a primary election would be required. If the primary were held on Dec. 8, the general election would be pushed to Tuesday, Jan. 5, said Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Election Jenny Hillary.
County election officials estimate a special election will cost $5,000 to $13,000, depending on whether there is a primary, to cover costs including absentee balloting and protective equipment to elections staff and poll workers.
Additionally, county election officials are having a difficult time finding polling locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hillary said.
“Out of our current five polling locations (in the First Ward), we will only be able to get into one for the general (election),” Hillary said. “We can’t force polling locations to let us in. And a majority of places want us to clean the facility afterward, due to the high volume of voters going through. Whichever polling locations we do go with, which will be two at the most, the county would pay for that and be reimbursed by the city.”
Residents have five days to contest the petition if they choose. They can challenge that not enough of the signatures are valid, such as the signees do not live in the ward or signed more than once.
Hillary and City Clerk Kevin Firnstahl said state law requires they accept the petition at face value.
“We don’t overly scrutinize it unless someone questions it,” Firnstahl said.
Hillary said she spotted less than five signatures with addresses that appear to be outside of the First Ward.